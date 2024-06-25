Fireworks illegal in Palm Springs: Fire Department Warns of fire hazards during July the 4th celebrations

Fireworks are coming to town for the Fourth of July.

Palm Springs does not allow any fireworks, and the fire department is spreading the word.

Fireworks can be dangerous when inexperienced users light them, and they are a major fire hazard.

Captain Skyberg of the Palm Springs Fire Department spoke to News Channel 3 about the dangers of fireworks.