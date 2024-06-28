Palm Springs Drag Queens reflect on moments of pride 

Drag has a long standing history in Palm Springs.

While drag has existed for decades, the art-form really took off in the Valley in the 1980s during some of city’s first pride celebrations.

Today, it stands as a pillar of our community and is a huge tourism driver. There are over 35 drag performances each week in Palm Springs alone.

We’re meeting with iconic Palm Springs drag queens to hear how they intertwine the art of drag with the spirit of Pride.