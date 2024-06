From burgers to buns, the cost of barbecue food prices has increased, making 2024 one of the most expensive years for a Fourth of July meal.

The 2024 Rabobank BBQ Index shows that hosting a 10-person barbecue on July 4 will cost $99 this year, the highest on record. This represents a 32% increase in barbecue costs since 2019.

