The USGS reported several earthquakes in Kern County on Tuesday night.

One of the largest ones was reportedly a 5.2 magnitude earthquake, which was reported around 9:09 p.m. near Lamont, California.

It was followed by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake about a minute later, also in Lamont.

There was no word yet on any damage or injuries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this developing story.