College of the Desert kicks off their fall semester

It's the first day of classes at College of the Desert.

The 2024-2025 school year will welcome 14,000 students across 5 campuses.

"We're excited to welcome students back, we have been working on taking their feedback and that was why we launched the welcome day event last Friday," said Nicholas Robles, the PIO for the college. "We are also looking for ways to expand the student experience."

College of the Desert is introducing new programs like "Rodney the Roadrunner," an AI program, and a $5 textbook program.

And transportation options will continue this year. The Roadrunner Express will pick up students and drop them off on COD campuses for free.

If you are interested in becoming a student, College of the Desert is still accepting for their fast track courses. Those start in 4 weeks.