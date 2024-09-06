Cathedral City Police Department debuts crime scene investigation unit

The Cathedral City Police Department has recently introduced a new and updated crime scene investigation unit.

The van helps investigators gather evidence from the scene, and it works as a mobile lab.

Angie Gudino, who is an evidence technician, is in charge of the mobile unit. "I have everything I need in this unit like packaging supplies, processing materials, documentation, and other tools that support investigative needs," said Guiding. "This makes everything easier because I have everything on the go."

Angie says she uses this van around 50 times a month, she responds to major and minor crime scenes. "I go to things like residential burglaries and homicides."

The vehicle is fully equipped to investigate active crime scenes, and is officially in use.