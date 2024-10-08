‘Election observer tours’ offer an inside look at electoral process

The County of Riverside Registrar of Voters will begin offering election observer tours today. These tours will be held each Tuesday and Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The first day of tours is October 8th and will run until Election Day on Tuesday, November 5th.

The county says these tours allow people to observe the electoral process.

Participants will have the chance to observe the processing of ballots, and witness firsthand the accuracy and transparency of the electoral process. This initiative aims to foster public understanding of how elections are conducted. - County of Riverside Registrar of Voters

The tours are limited to 20 people, and the Registrar of Voters recommends to reserve a spot by calling their office at 951-486-7200.