Students graduate from Center for Employment Training

Today, students from the Center for Employment Training graduated.

CET has programs in HVAC, Business Administration, and in construction. Students learn valuable skills, that get them ready to enter high demand job markets here in the Valley.

25 students graduated this morning, and they all have high aspirations for their futures.

Josue Jimenez, Student

“I want to go to a company that’s gonna provide the best for me that’s gonna help me grow not only educationally but as a person," said graduate Josue Jimenez.

CET invites prospective students to join its thriving community. “CET likes to develop programs that are in demand for all our local businesses so we can equip them with skill talent," said Laricza Navarro, Career Service Specialist. "Our students have the opportunity to grow professionally personally and financially."

