Election Day in the Coachella Valley: How to vote and what to bring with you

The polls are open today until 8 p.m., and voters across the Coachella Valley are exercising their civil right to shape the future of America.

If you want to mail in your ballot, here some things to know: After voting, insert your ballot in the envelope provided by the county elections office, making sure that all required information has been filled out. You may return your voted ballot by mailing it to the Riverside Elections Official (address can be found here.) You also have the option to return your ballot in person to any polling place.

If you plan to vote in person, make sure to allow plenty of time to vote before the 8 p.m. deadline. According to the Secretary of State, In most cases, a California voter is not required to show identification to a polling place worker before casting a ballot.

If you're voting for the first time after registering by mail and did not provide ID details on your registration, you may need to show identification. Acceptable forms of ID include a recent utility bill, sample ballot booklet, passport, driver's license, state ID, or student ID with your name and photo. You may also include a copy of your ID with your mail-in ballot.

And if you are looking for opportunities for Same Day Voter Registration, there are plenty of polling places available in the Valley. You can use this polling place look up tool to find a location nearest to you.