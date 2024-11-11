Palm Springs local veterans reflect on their experiences

Veterans Day is a time to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. Today, veterans will be recognized at memorial services and during the Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Honoring All Who Served.” One of the largest parades in Southern California, it is supported by military units, marching bands, veterans' organizations, and more. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. at Ramon Road and Palm Canyon Drive.

Pew Research says there are more than 18 million living veterans in the United States, making up about 6% of the adult population.

Pew also found that the number of people serving in the military has declined in recent years. Between 2012 and 2022, military service dropped by about 6%. Some veterans are concerned about the decrease in participation and are working to encourage more young people to get involved.

We spoke to veterans about their experiences and how they’re inspiring the next generation to serve in the military.