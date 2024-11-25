Fire destroys a home in Thermal: family is calling on the community for help

A fire destroyed a home in Thermal a week ago Sunday, it happened around 6:30 in the morning on November 17th. The Romero family lost all of their belongings, including clothes, cars, school supplies and their family home of over 20 years.

The fire was some monster, just eating it all slowly. And by the time it was done, all we could do was just look through the rubble to see what survived, which was practically little to nothing,” said Eleazar Romero.

The family is staying with their family members and remaining positive, but they need all of the help they could get. If you are interested in donating, visit this link.