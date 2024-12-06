Skip to Content
Indio's International Tamale Festival featuring more than 40 types of tamales

today at 5:57 AM
The International Tamale Festival is returning to Indio this weekend from Saturday to Sunday!

It's the events 32nd year, and hundreds of people are expected to come to Miles Avenue Park to enjoy food, entertainment and activities.

The festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10AM-7PM.

And with more than 40 different types of tamales to try, there's something to satisfy every palate. From classic savory fillings to sweet treats, you’ll find the perfect tamale to enjoy. 

Allie Anthony

