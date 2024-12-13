Stay healthy this holiday season and prevent the spread of respiratory viruses

The holidays are a joyful time spent with family and friends. But to make the most of this season, it's important to know how to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, the flu, and COVID-19.

To keep you and your family healthy, doctors recommend the following:

Updated vaccinations are the most impactful way to prevent illness during the season. However, in Riverside County, only 6.8 percent of people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 this year. And since the end of the pandemic, flu vaccination coverage among both children and adults continues to decline. Dr. Katherine George from Beacon Medical Group says, "[Vaccinations are] a great way to prevent the spread of illness, reduce your own risk of severe disease, and, especially, protect the more vulnerable people in our family—our older relatives, grandparents, and those over 65."

Some other preventative methods include proper hygiene. That means keeping your hands clean by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

It's also important to avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose. By doing this, you can prevent the spread of infectious viruses.

Another important reminder: clean surfaces in your home and workplace regularly.

If you're feeling under the weather, it's best to avoid large crowds. And if you do need to leave the house, it's recommended that you wear a mask.