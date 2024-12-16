Skip to Content
Palm Springs police provides reminders on how you can protect your valuables from car thefts

The Palm Springs Police Department has a message for the public: don't go into "vacation mode" when it comes to protecting your valuables.

The Palm Springs Police Department posted several reminders on how you can keep your valuables safe on Facebook. Using grant money from the Board of State and Community Corrections Organized Retail Theft (ORC) program, law enforcement has also distributed informational flyers to local hotels and car rental agencies.

According to officials, these flyers feature common-sense reminders that can slip the minds of both tourists and residents. The goal is simple: reduce theft.

