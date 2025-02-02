Hundreds of teams compete in Palm Springs for the 2025 Duel in the Desert Championship

The 2025 Duel in the Desert Championship is back at the Palm Springs Convention Center for 2025.

This Championship is the Grand Nationals produced by Varsity Spirit Sports. The competition runs from January 31st to February 2nd.

The League by Varsity All Star is the official points system for the sport of all star cheerleading. Teams are separated by D1 & D2 and placed by their age group, based on the points they earn throughout the regular season. Winners are named bother regionally and nationally and receive their share of $500k in cash and prizes. This event is worth 600 points.

Doors Open: Friday at 12 PM and Saturday & Sunday at 7 AM.

Varsity Spirit Rules & Regulations