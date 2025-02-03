Field painting robot preps Empire Polo Club for Coachella Valley Invitational

The Coachella Valley Invitational is back in Indio this Wednesday!

This year’s tournament will feature a record-breaking 20 professional men’s and women’s soccer teams, making it the largest preseason event in North American soccer history.

The competition takes place throughout the month, with games held on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

To get the fields ready, event organizers are using something new and innovative: the ‘Turf Tank.’

This autonomous, GPS-guided robot is the first of its kind, designed specifically to paint the lines, logos, numbers, and hashmarks on athletic fields. It’s being put to work preparing the grounds for the CVI.

The Turf Tank can paint a full soccer field in just 23 minutes, dramatically reducing the time needed. Without it, the same task would typically take 2-3 people around 2-3 hours to complete.

For ticket information and to learn more about the event, click here.

Watch News Channel 3 for more updates on the CVI and how the Turf Tank is helping make it all happen!