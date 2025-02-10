Safe House, Indio Police discuss youth outreach services in Coachella Valley

The Southwest region was the only region in the county that increased in attempted suicides every year from 2018- 2021. Riverside University Health Systems-Behavioral Health Mobile Crisis Response Teams MCRT reports that 60% of crisis response is for youth 25 and under, including 585 crisis requests from schools during the 2021-22 school year.

On average, one attempted suicide and three suicidal idealizations presented to the ED every day from 2018-2021 in a test that includes data from Palm Springs schools.

Other youth risks include the number of drug-related ED visits increased by 68%, similar to other age groups and teens aged 19 years old had 180% more ED visits relating to drug use and 97% more ED visits for alcohol use than 15-year-olds.

Riverside County saw 30% of 11th graders experiencing homelessness considered suicide between 2017- 2019, 4% less than the state of California and that 62% of students experiencing homelessness that attended non-traditional schools reported drug or alcohol use.

Safe House looks to aid these numbers and have provided “over 400 young people with crisis intervention services annually and 10,000 youth are reached through our mental health and community outreach programs.”

Safe House and Indio Police Department join together for Coffee with a Cop on Feb. 10 for conversations about youth homelessness risks and plans for support.

For more information on services for youth in the Coachella Valley go to https://safehouseofthedesert.com/.

Stay with News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. for the full report.