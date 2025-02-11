City of Palm Springs preparing wash for incoming rain; officials urge caution

Palm Springs crews are preparing ahead of rainfall expected in the Coachella Valley over the next few days.

Street maintenance crews have been moving sand and constructing berms over the past couple of days to redirect any water that may accumulate in the wash.

They say some of their work has been hindered today due to windy conditions, but will resume when winds die down and visibility gets better.

Meanwhile, Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado says that if Palm Springs sees flooding from the incoming storm, fire personnel are ready to respond.

Stay with News Channel Three to see what preparations city officials are making and what you can do to be safe during this incoming storm.