According to a professional matchmakers, here’s how to improve your dating life

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Love it or hate it, it’s a chance to celebrate the one you love or even get a little encouragement to meet someone new.

According to a Pew Research survey, nearly half of U.S. adults believe dating has become harder in the last decade, and 67% of people who are dating say their love life isn't exactly thriving. What's more, 75% of singles report that it’s tough to find people to date.

While these statistics may seem discouraging, professional matchmaker Tiffany Varchetto, says that finding success in dating could be as simple as getting out there and enjoying activities you love, like golfing or tennis, to meet others in a fun, relaxed setting.

"A lot of people think it is hard work finding someone that you really like but if you make it more fun and you’re just out there enjoying things, you’re gonna meet someone and have fun," says Varchetto.

Confidence is key, so practicing positive self-talk and doing things that make you feel good about yourself could be the perfect steps to improving your dating life this Valentine’s Day.