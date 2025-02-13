Opening day at The Riverside County Fair & Date Festival

The Riverside County Fair & Date Festival is back with more rides, date-filled foods, and dates! This event will run for 13 days, with the closing day on March 2nd.

This year's festival will feature more than 40 date-infused fair food items, including date shakes, date cheesecake funnel cakes, deep-fried dates, and date beer-battered corn dogs. Plus, there's a date-tasting station inside the Taj Mahal building, showcasing 9 varieties of locally grown dates. Indoor food cooking demonstrations are also available.

This year, the fair has introduced 3 new rides. The King XXL, a new pendulum swing, is the largest carnival ride on the West Coast. Additionally, there will be a human cannonball show twice a day, seal shows, pig races, a dog stunt show, and live music.

With rain expected tonight, festival organizers say the event will take place rain or shine. They have plenty of indoor activities and plan to keep some rides and games open outdoors as well.

