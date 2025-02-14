Skip to Content
Hidden surveillance camera found in Palm Springs neighborhood, police warn residents

The Palm Springs Police Department is urging residents to check their properties, after the recent discovery of a camera disguised as plants and grass was found. The camera was discovered in the local neighborhood in Las Palmas.

The motive remains unknown but the Palm Springs Police Department advises homeowners to: thoroughly inspect your yard, do not touch any suspicious devices, and report immediately.

If any suspicious devices are found, contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-327-1441.

