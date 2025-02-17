The risks of using compounding pharmacies for GLP-1 medications

GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Monjaro have gained popularity for weight loss, leading to rising costs for insurance companies.

Studies show that GLP-1s can lead to substantial weight loss, with some individuals losing up to 10% of their body weight when used appropriately. And from 2022 and 2023, prescriptions of GLP-1 medications for obesity patients more than doubled, according to a study by Harvard.

The demand for GLP1 drugs is driving up the cost for insurance companies, leaving some patients looking for less expensive options at compounding pharmacies. Third-party prescribers who use compounding pharmacies are able to reduce the price from $600 to $300–$400 a month. However, there are risks involved.

Compounding pharmacies may not use FDA-approved versions of the drugs, and the medications could have inadequate concentrations.

Doctors recommend GLP-1s as a lifelong treatment, but insurance often stops coverage once weight loss occurs.

