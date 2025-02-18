PSUSD hosts teacher recruitment fair for upcoming school year, looking to hire additional teachers

The Palm Springs Unified School District hosted a teacher recruitment fair last Saturday, and the turnout was high.

According to PSUSD, around 240 people registered in advance for the event. Interviews were given in all subject areas with emphasis on hard-to-fill positions in the areas including math, science, and foreign language. Special emphasis was also placed on filling positions in special education, speech language pathology. The district says it's also hoping to hire several school nurses.

During the recruitment fair, more than 160 of the 181 candidates in attendance were interviewed. PSUSD also says several contracts were offered on the spot for jobs in special education, math, and dual immersion.