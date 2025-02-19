Skip to Content
Food bank in Desert Hot Springs expresses concern over potential funding cuts

Published 11:49 AM

Some food banks in the Coachella Valley, like Food Now in Desert Hot Springs, are starting to worry about cuts to federal agencies that help supply them with food for distribution.

Officials at the food bank cite recent cuts to federal programs, like USAID, and are worried further cuts could affect the United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA.

According to Food Now, the USDA delivers food products to FIND Food Bank, which then makes its way to partner food banks like Food Now each week.

Tom Tragesser, the Operations Director at Food Now, says that while USDA cuts have not yet been announced, the food bank is preparing for that scenario.

He also reaffirms that the food bank will continue serving those in need, regardless of their immigration or housing status. "We do not turn anyone away. If you're food insecure in the Desert Hot Springs area, come on in," he says.

Gavin Nguyen

