What possible Medi-Cal cuts would mean for hospitals, Rep. Calvert reacts

Healthcare workers in Riverside County are joining together tonight in Corona for an emergency town hall meeting, calling on House Representatives to oppose cuts to Medicare funding.

They are urging Congressman Ken Calvert to oppose these cuts.

The possible cuts could severely impact local hospitals like Eisenhower Health, where 20-25% of ER patients rely on Medi-Cal.

Congressman Calvert reassures residents that Republicans aim to address waste and fraud, not harm essential services like Medi-Cal. Healthcare Union members worry that these cuts could destabilize the healthcare system and increase costs for everyone.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more about how these possible cuts could impact our community.