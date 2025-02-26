Skip to Content
Palm Springs clean energy provider celebrates new long-term wind energy agreement

Desert Community Energy (DCE) supplies clean energy to the City of Palm Springs. It is celebrating five years of operation, as well as a new, long-term, multi-million dollar power purchase agreement, or PPA, with Terra-Gen.

Terra-Gen owns several wind farms in the Whitewater Wash, four of which are associated with DCE.

According to the electricity company, the new agreement, combined with three other existing agreements with Terra-Gen, will power over 14,000 local homes and businesses in Palm Springs. As of January 2025, a spokesperson for DCE says 33,000 residential and commercial customers are already being powered by clean energy.

Stay with News Channel Three as we ask local city leaders and energy companies if these clean energy initiatives have been successful — and if it's been worth it for Palm Springs residents.

