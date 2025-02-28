St. Jude Dream Home taking shape in La Quinta, helping children beat cancer

Be a part of the mission to help children beat cancer!

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is doing miracle work, raising the survival rate for childhood cancer from just 20% in 1962 to over 80% today. Every year, they treat more than 8,000 children at no cost to their families, thanks to the generosity of donors.

You can be a part of this life-saving mission! For just $100, you can help save a child with cancer and have the chance to win a stunning Dream Home, currently under construction in La Quinta Cove and valued at $725,000, built by GHA Companies. Tickets are on sale NOW for the 2025 Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Tickets are available now by calling 1-800-535-6748 or you can learn more by visiting this link.

The Coachella Valley Dream Home project has been incredibly successful when it comes to fund raising for this great cause. “Over the past five years (we've) raised $5.8 million," said Jennifer Castell, the Senior Advisor of Area Development St. Jude Children's Hospital. "We’ve passed the $6 million mark so far with the addition of the sales so far from this campaign, and we are looking to get even further so every ticket counts.”

The process of this home has been incredible! GHA Companies and their partners are dedicated to building this home with care, and precision. So far, they've put down concrete, and they've framed the home. Every detail matters. For Andy De La Cruz, the General Manager of West Coast Drywall & Co, Inc., it's an honor to help children beat cancer. "This is our third St. Jude Dream Home that we have done at West Coast Drywall," said De La Cruz. "We are very honored and grateful that we are doing this again for good cause.”

