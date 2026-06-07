Skip to Content
News

Rancho Mirage resident killed in Highway 74 crash

By
today at 8:11 PM
Published 3:36 PM

MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. (KESQ) - One person was killed in a crash on Highway 74 and Carrizo Road Saturday evening, according to the Riverside County Coroner's Office.

38-year-old Eric Boettcher of Rancho Mirage was killed in the crash while riding his motorcycle shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The accident involved multiple cars, shuttting down lanes on Highway 74 for hours Saturday from Pinyon Pines to Bighorn Road.

The cause of the crash and additional details are still unknown. Stick with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.