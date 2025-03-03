Protest at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage planned as Chad Bianco speaks at event

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A protest is planned at the Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage as Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco speaks at an event.

Protest organizers say they're "demanding accountability" as the sheriff ramps up his campaign for governor. They plan to demonstrate outside of the casino starting at 10:30 a.m.

Protesters cite 40 in-custody deaths during Bianco's time as sheriff in Riverside County, as well as pending wrongful death lawsuits stemming from Riverside County jails, as the need to mobilize.

Bianco and former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb are speaking at a luncheon at the Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage organized by the East Valley Republican Women Patriots.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from both sides.