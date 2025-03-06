First Alert Weather Alert: wind and rain could disrupt events and routes

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – As strong winds and the chance of rain move toward the Coachella Valley, both roads and events could be impacted.

The main wash roads in and out of Palm Springs, North Indian Canyon, Gene Autry Trail, and Vista Chino, remain open for now.

News Channel 3 is also monitoring the weather's potential impact on local events. Today’s weather could affect major happenings like the BNP Paribas Open and VillageFest in Palm Springs. Stay tuned with us both on air and online for any updates regarding these events.

We’ll continue to provide you with up-to-the-minute weather updates throughout the day to keep you informed and prepared.