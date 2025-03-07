Cathedral City LGBT+ Days returning today

The 9th Annual Edition of Cathedral City's LGBT+ Days begins Friday. This is California's first Pride celebration of the year.

Presented by Agua Caliente Casinos, the event will feature live performances, a parade, a Bed Race, a Pride Drone Show, drag shows, and more.

The weekend kicks off with a Pride flag-raising ceremony and a free screening of "Some Like It Hot," followed by Miss Conception's show and a drone light show.

On Saturday, the festivities include a drag brunch, a Pride Pool Party, and another performance by Miss Conception.

Sunday’s events include a VIP breakfast, the Parade of Beds and Bed Race, a Drag Race, and a Tea Dance with international DJs, and an after-party at Agua Caliente Casino. This year, the Bed Race will feature 20 beds, that's more than ever before!

