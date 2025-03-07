Skip to Content
Cathedral City LGBT+ Days returning today

LGBT Days
today at 5:54 AM
The 9th Annual Edition of Cathedral City's LGBT+ Days begins Friday. This is California's first Pride celebration of the year.

Presented by Agua Caliente Casinos, the event will feature live performances, a parade, a Bed Race, a Pride Drone Show, drag shows, and more.

The weekend kicks off with a Pride flag-raising ceremony and a free screening of "Some Like It Hot," followed by Miss Conception's show and a drone light show.

On Saturday, the festivities include a drag brunch, a Pride Pool Party, and another performance by Miss Conception.

Sunday’s events include a VIP breakfast, the Parade of Beds and Bed Race, a Drag Race, and a Tea Dance with international DJs, and an after-party at Agua Caliente Casino. This year, the Bed Race will feature 20 beds, that's more than ever before!

For more information on this event, head to this site.

Allie Anthony

