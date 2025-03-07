Don’t MiND Me Foundation champions mental health advocacy during annual gala

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Renowed actress Mädchen Amick, as seen on Riverdale and Twin Peaks, and her family have united to create the inclusive mental health foundation Don’t MiND Me.

It's a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness and providing direct support to those in need.

Right now, the foundation is working towards Mental Health Recovery of Palm Springs. They are building a comprehensive treatment center addressing mental health, substance use disorders, and overall wellness. The foundation will celebrate its work with the 4th annual Don’t MiND Me Gala on March 8th, 2025, at the Palm Springs Air Museum. This year, they will honor Molly Ringwald, Angel Carter, Corey Conrad, and Ashley Kolaya for their contributions to mental health advocacy.

The foundation was inspired by the family’s own experiences with mental health and aims to offer resources through its core values of Advocacy, Action, and Access. Notable initiatives include the "What's On Your MiND?" speaker series, which brings together mental health professionals and community voices, and the Crisis Intervention Scholarship Fund, which helps individuals access specialized treatment.

