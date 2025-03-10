Daylight Saving Time: Staying safe amid drowsy driving, low light roadways

As we adjust to daylight saving time, many of us might still be feeling the effects of that lost hour of sleep. According to a study from the University of Colorado, fatal car crashes increase by 6% in the week after daylight saving time begins. This increase can be linked to drowsy driving, a factor contributing to over 100,000 crashes annually, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The sun won't rise until around 7 AM this week. This morning darkness, combined with the fact that many drivers are catching up on lost sleep, makes it even more important to stay vigilant. Officer David Torres of the California Highway Patrol compares drowsy driving to drunk driving, “When you’re out there and you’re drowsy... you’re gonna tend to not pay attention to the roadway and you can swerve into other vehicles.”

If you plan on driving during these early morning hours, follow these guidelines.

Recognize Fatigue Symptoms: Watch for drifting lanes, difficulty focusing, or frequent yawning. If you experience these, pull over to stay safe.

Drive Defensively: Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and allow extra time to avoid rushing.

Be Alert for Pedestrians and Cyclists: In low light, walkers, joggers, and cyclists are harder to spot. Stay vigilant and wear bright or reflective gear if walking or cycling.

Drowsy Driving Is Legally Risky: Fatigue isn’t a valid excuse for accidents. Driving tired can lead to liability and higher insurance premiums.