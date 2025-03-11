Local advocacy group hosting phonebanking event demands lawmakers to push back against federal funding cuts

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — One local political advocacy group is assembling to "send a loud and clear message" to elected officials representing the Coachella Valley.

Lift to Rise, a group based in Palm Desert, is taking to the phones on Tuesday to urge representatives to push back against federal funding cuts. The group says the valley's seniors, children, veterans, and families depend on federal funding for essential programs, like affordable housing, food, and more. They say any proposed funding cuts could hurt low- or fixed-income populations the hardest.

The phonebanking initiative is set to run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the organization's Palm Desert headquarters.

Volunteers will call Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, as well as Representatives Ken Calvert and Raul Ruiz. The group says they will provide provide scripts and calling information, as well as tacos, to volunteers, dubbing the initiative "Taco Action Tuesday."

This comes after Lift to Rise and 26 other cities, local leaders, and organizations came together to write a letter to these representatives to urge the Trump administration to stop proposed federal funding cuts last week.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from the organizers of this phonebanking event, as well as what it means for volunteers to participate in this political process.