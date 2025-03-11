PSUSD students heading east for College tours, donations needed to support their journey 

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — 48 juniors from the Palm Springs Unified School District will spend their spring break touring Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs).

The district is sponsoring this 9-day college tour, covering transportation, lodging, and meals. Students applied to attend this tour, and they were selected for their academic achievements and their personal statements.

Students will visit 4 college campuses, including Georgetown University and John Hopkins University, as well as national monuments in the Washington, D.C. area.

The purpose of the trip is for students to understand what University life is like. This trip also aims to inspire and motivate students to pursue higher education. Optional out-of-pocket expenses for the trip are not covered, but donations to The Foundation for PSUSD can help support students' travels. To donate, head to this link.