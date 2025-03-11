Skip to Content
Top Stories

PSUSD students heading east for College tours, donations needed to support their journey 

By
today at 9:56 AM
Published 9:24 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) 48 juniors from the Palm Springs Unified School District will spend their spring break touring Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs).

The district is sponsoring this 9-day college tour, covering transportation, lodging, and meals. Students applied to attend this tour, and they were selected for their academic achievements and their personal statements.

Students will visit 4 college campuses, including Georgetown University and John Hopkins University, as well as national monuments in the Washington, D.C. area.

The purpose of the trip is for students to understand what University life is like. This trip also aims to inspire and motivate students to pursue higher education. Optional out-of-pocket expenses for the trip are not covered, but donations to The Foundation for PSUSD can help support students' travels. To donate, head to this link

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content