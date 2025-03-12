Penalty phase for Palm Desert man convicted of killing his one-year-old daughter begins

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — Opening statements were made today as the trial for Adam Slater, who was found guilty on all counts last week for killing his one-year-old daughter and stabbing his pregnant wife in 2020, continues into its second phase.

During this phase, jurors will determine if Slater will receive the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In the prosecution's opening statements, Deputy District Attorney Sammi Paixao told jurors that during this phase of the trial, they are allowed to imagine in vivid detail what Slater's daughter's went through.

"You're allowed to consider every single thing that happened to her," Paixao told jurors. She ended her opening statements by saying, "I'm going to ask you to find that the only right and true verdict at that point in time is that Adam Slater must die for what he did on May 6th of 2020."

Meanwhile, Lori Myers, one of Slater's defense attorneys, asked jurors to try to understand the full picture of Adam Slater's life, including his mental state and his past.

When referring to a witness who will be called later in the trial, Myers said to jurors, "I do believe [the witness] will enlighten you to the cognitive issues that Mr. Slater suffers from. That is most certainly not an excuse, and not even willing to justify in any way, but to explain for you a full picture of Mr. Slater’s life."

Two witnesses were called to the stand and gave emotional testimonies, including one of Slater's biological daughters, as well as a law enforcement officer who responded to the scene.

Proceedings wrapped up just after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. The prosecution is expected to continue its case on Thursday with more witnesses expected to take the stand.

Stay with News Channel Three for the latest developments in this trial.