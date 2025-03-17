White House creates confusion over future of Chuckwalla National Monument

The White House is creating confusion about recently protected public lands, including the Chuckwalla National Monument.

The L.A. Times reports that questions about protected public lands arose on Saturday, March 15, when the White House dropped the reference to the national monuments in the Fact Sheet dated March 14, 2025.

The March 14 Fact Sheet details some of the targeted Biden Administration policies being reversed highlighted by bullet points, which at that time included the bullet point: "Terminating proclamations declaring nearly a million acres constitute [sic] new national monuments that lock up vast amounts of land from economic development and energy production."

As of Saturday, that bullet point referencing the national monuments had been removed.

President Biden established the Chuckwalla National Monument in January, before leaving office.