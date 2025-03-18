What cuts to federal library & museum agency mean for Coachella Valley libraries, museums

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – An agency that has provided federal money to Coachella Valley libraries and museums is facing cuts after President Trump issued an executive order slashing the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

According to the American Library Association, the Institute is the nation's only federal agency that provides funding for America's libraries.

In 2024, the Institute provided $266.7 million in grants to museums and libraries across the nation. California received the most money during this time, with $26.4 million being awarded to the state's institutions.

Historically, the agency has provided funding for many of the valley's libraries and museums, including the Palm Springs Art Museum, several tribal nations, and even the Living Desert Zoo.

