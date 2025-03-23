Thermal’s Racing Community Bringing New Opportunities to The Valley

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - A new era of motorsport meets luxury living. Spanning over 400 acres, a multi-million-dollar residential development has transformed the area into a racing enthusiast's dream. This unique community offers homebuyers an unparalleled opportunity to live directly on a racetrack, with properties ranging from 6,000 to 25,000 square feet, some priced as high as $16 million. For car lovers and adrenaline seekers alike, these homes offer a combination of high-end luxury, thrilling motorsport access, and a lifestyle like no other.

One of the standout features of these homes is the ability to customize, buyers can design their dream homes to include space for multiple vehicles—whether it's five, thirty, or even more—and enjoy the rare privilege of driving on the track whenever it's open. The community's appeal extends beyond just the stunning properties; it also includes access to on-site mechanics, gas stations, a kids club, and more more!

The experience here is unlike any other, blending the thrill of racing with the comfort of luxury living.

What was once a far-fetched idea in 2011 has now come to life, with homes offering views of the track behind them. The development is helping the city of Thermal grow, bringing new attention to the region, and this year, they hosted their first official official IndyCar Grand Prix!

As the community continues to evolve, the goal is to not only attract more racing enthusiasts but also to drive economic growth in the Coachella Valley.

Events like the IndyCar Grand Prix not only bring exciting racing action to the area but also serve to stimulate local business and tourism. The influx of visitors creates new opportunities for development, strengthening the region and making it a must-visit destination.

As it continues to grow, it’s clear that the blend of speed, exclusivity, and breathtaking views is redefining what it means to live in a racing haven.