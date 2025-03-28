California women accused of deportation extortion scam, police warn residents

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Police warn residents to stay vigilant if falling victim in extortion scams.

Two women accused of targeting a Rancho Mirage man this week for extorting him of over $100,000 both pleaded not guilty yesterday to felony charges.

Bertha Verduzco Gasso, 67, and Ilvia Yvette Lopez, 43, both of Hemet, were arrested Tuesday following a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation that began earlier this month.

"Our message from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office is to remain vigilant and be skeptical. If you get a phone call or a text and somebody saying that they need money or they need something to just investigate it yourself, investigate that first," said Sgt. Bryan Whitley.

Both women are charged with grand theft, extortion and a sentence-enhancing allegation of perpetrating white-collar fraud.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Whitley, the victim informed deputies on March 4 that he allegedly had been targeted by Lopez, who demanded payoff to prevent her from outing his immigration status, which might lead to deportation.

The pair were taken into custody without incident on Bob Hope Drive Tuesday afternoon.

