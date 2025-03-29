Riverside County Sheriff’s Office hosts Corrections Career Expo on Saturday

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Corrections Career Expo on Saturday, March 29th.

It's taking place at the John J. Benoit Detention Center at 82675 HWY 111, Indio, CA 92201. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

According to the county, you can explore career opportunities within the Corrections Division, meet correctional deputies, learn about specialized units like the Emergency Response Team, Transportation, and Classification, and even tour a jail bus.

Onsite recruiters will provide career insights and assist with applications for Correctional Deputy Trainee, Court Deputy, Deputy Sheriff Trainee, 911 Dispatcher, and other support roles.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office says you can bring your family, connect with their team, and learn how you can join a department.

For more details, follow RSO on Facebook and Instagram @JOINRSO or recruitment@riversidesheriff.org.