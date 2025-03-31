Skip to Content
Top Stories

There’s still time to see Glow in the Park at The Living Desert

By
Published 5:55 AM

There's still time to experience the magic of the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens' Glow in the Park, where larger-than-life lanterns light up the skies. This year there are more than 60 vignettes.

The event offers plenty of interactive experiences, plus many of the animals are nocturnal.

The event is fun for the whole family, and there are still some special nights remaining. Adults Only Night is on April 3rd and Pride Night is April 17th.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content