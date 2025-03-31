There’s still time to see Glow in the Park at The Living Desert

There's still time to experience the magic of the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens' Glow in the Park, where larger-than-life lanterns light up the skies. This year there are more than 60 vignettes.

The event offers plenty of interactive experiences, plus many of the animals are nocturnal.

The event is fun for the whole family, and there are still some special nights remaining. Adults Only Night is on April 3rd and Pride Night is April 17th.