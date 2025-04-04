Palm Springs Plaza Theatre faces $3 million shortfall

The cost of remodeling the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs is expected to be nearly $3 million higher than expected.

The project had initially cost $34 million, but city officials said the increased cost stems from additional design work and building code requirements. Around $1.3 million of the additional cost will go to an update to the IT system, improvements to the entrances and exits, and a fire suppression system.

Palm Springs will contribute approximately $2.1 million from an existing maintenance fund, and the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation are expected to contribute $750,000 to the increased payment.

The theatre is still expected to open its doors on December 1.

