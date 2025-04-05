More than 2000 participate in anti-Trump protests in Palm Springs, how law enforcement keeps the peace

Protest held today by the Indivisible of the Desert and Courageous Resistance, aligned by the 50501 Movement, otherwise known as the '50 States, 50 Capitals, One Day' Movement.

Organizers say around 2500 protested against President Trump's policies and agenda at Palm Springs City Hall. Initially, two separate protests were planned, but they ultimately merged.

The second protest was organized by the Inland Empire Labor Council and the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) in front of the Palm Springs International Airport. Federal workers speak out against the Trump Administration’s illegal termination of the union contract which covers over 47,000 Transportation Security Officers (TSOs).

With protests increasing in the Coachella Valley, it is Chief Andy Mills's priority to keep a safe environment. "We're spinning up operation plans to make sure that we have operators in place to take on any threat that might arise. And then we're staffing it with officers who are fully prepared to handle large crowds and then overwatch with drones," said Mills.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from activists and law enforcement.



