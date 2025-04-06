Two in the hospital after crash in Mecca

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Overnight, Firefighters were dispatched to the area of Dale Kiler Road and Avenue 66 in Mecca for a reported traffic collision. When crews arrived on scene, they reported a solo vehicle rolled over on its side with 3 patients trapped inside. Two patients suffered from major injuries, while the third patient sustained moderate injuries. Two of the patients were transported to a local hospital, with one having to be airlifted by a helicopter. Cal Fire tells News Channel 3 the incident has been turned over to local law enforcement. We have reached out to authorities for additional information, but we have yet to hear back. Stay with News Channel 3 for any further developments on this story.

