Construction projects slowing traffic in Cathedral City, Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Several construction projects are slowing traffic in the Coachella Valley this week.

In Cathedral City, slowdowns are expected along East Palm Canyon Drive between Canyon Plaza and Perez Road.

All lanes are open during the daytime hours on Monday, but traffic control will be in place for both directions of Palm Canyon starting from 8:00 p.m. Monday to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday as workers pave the roadway. All lanes will reopen by Tuesday morning.

Some lane restrictions will also be in place Wednesday and Thursday.

Cathedral City officials ask you to reduce your speed in the construction zone, watch for workers and equipment, allow extra travel time through the area, and consider using alternate routes.

Meanwhile, in Palm Springs, Indian Canyon Drive is closed all week this week (from April 7th to 11th) as workers continue widening the North Indian Canyon bridge. It is scheduled to reopen at 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Be sure to take these construction projects into account as you plan your travel in the valley this week.

News Channel Three is speaking with residents & local businesses around these construction zones to hear what impacts they're feeling as these road projects continue.