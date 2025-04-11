Skip to Content
Top Stories

One Dead, One Injured in Early Morning Palm Desert House Fire

By
today at 7:29 AM
Published 7:27 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a fire broke out early Friday morning in a Palm Desert home.

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire shortly after 1:00 a.m. in the Del Webb community, located off Washington Street, north of the I-10 freeway. The blaze engulfed a single-story residence on Tamarisk Flower Drive, on the eastern side of the development.

Upon arrival, crews found the home fully involved in flames. Firefighters found two individuals inside the burning structure. One was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for new developments.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
breaking news
local news
News
News Headlines
top stories

Jump to comments ↓

Julia Castro

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content