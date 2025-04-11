One Dead, One Injured in Early Morning Palm Desert House Fire

PALM DESERT, Calif. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a fire broke out early Friday morning in a Palm Desert home.

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire shortly after 1:00 a.m. in the Del Webb community, located off Washington Street, north of the I-10 freeway. The blaze engulfed a single-story residence on Tamarisk Flower Drive, on the eastern side of the development.

Upon arrival, crews found the home fully involved in flames. Firefighters found two individuals inside the burning structure. One was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for new developments.