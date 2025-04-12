One person left in critical condition after shooting in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - At 12:54 a.m. on Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the 74000 block of De Anza Way in Palm Desert regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. Witnesses reported a man was shot by an unknown subject at the residence. When deputies arrived on scene, they learned there had been a confrontation between the victim and the suspect before the suspect shot the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital by a relative before deputies arrived and is now in critical condition. Witnesses at the residence also reported that the suspect fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. The investigation is ongoing as deputies are working to identify the suspect. Stay with News Channel 3 for any further developments on this story.

