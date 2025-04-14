Festival goers hit the road after the first weekend of Coachella

Thousands of people drive in from all over the country for Coachella—and today, many of them are hitting the road. That means traffic is likely, especially around the festival site and on Interstate 10.

Some attendees are getting an early start this morning to try and beat the rush. For those camping at the festival, check-out is Monday morning, and everyone must clear out of the campgrounds by then.

Each Monday after the festival, the roads get packed. With more than 40,000 campers leaving, expect heavy traffic near the festival grounds and along Interstate 10.

To help avoid congestion, consider using these alternate routes:

For north-south travel: Washington Street, Jackson Street, Calhoun Street, and Golf Center Parkway

For east-west travel: Highway 111, Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue, Dr. Carreon Boulevard, and Avenue 54

As you head out this morning, stay alert, watch out for other drivers, and give yourself plenty of extra time to get around the valley.