Palm Springs restaurant owner warns of dining and dashing

today at 4:13 PM
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- One restaurant in downtown Palm Springs says they had over $500 dollars stolen this past weekend. This comes during the rise of food prices for restaurant owners and trying to recover after the pandemic.

Increasing costs for necessities like labor and food leave many independent restaurants, like Wilma and Frieda's struggling to make ends meet.

Kelly McFall, owner of Wilma and Frieda's believes these dine-and-dashes are caused by Coachella festival-goers and warns other restaurants to stay cautious. “We knew they were Coachella people because of the wristband, it's frustrating because prices have gone up so much. We've had the pandemic for two years. Restaurants are trying to recover and get back online,” said McFall.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more about the owner and other restaurants in the area.

María García

